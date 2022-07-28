Dr. Bhaskar Das joins IdeateLabs as Chairman

He will be mentoring the senior leadership team in augmenting the company's offerings across data, content, and community solutions.
IdeateLabs, the independent digital-first marketing solutions providers announced today that Dr. Bhaskar Das has joined the company as Chairman. He will be mentoring the senior leadership team in augmenting the company's offerings across data, content, and community solutions.
Speaking on Dr. Das' induction, Amit Tripathi, managing director, IdeateLabs, said, "IdeateLabs is enhancing capabilities across functions to build the most comprehensive solutions stack for the brands we work with. In order to navigate the challenges that such growth brings, it was imperative to bring an experienced eye to guide the company's journey toward becoming a true Marketing Partner. Having known Dr. Das for more than a decade, we are absolutely delighted at his acceptance of working with the company to build the company vision as we diversify solutions with a Customer First Digital Transformation Strategy."
Dr. Bhaskar Das commented on his role, "I am glad to have joined hands with this rapidly growing organization. The company is committed to bringing innovative solutions for building brand conversations and is at par with the current market trends, especially in the world of Metaverse and Web 3.0 trends. I look forward to working cohesively with the senior management to sketch growth strategies for the group's expansion in the Indian and international markets."
Dr. Das is a well-known professional in the marketing & advertising industry. He has been associated with The Times of India (BCCL) as president and board member for over three decades, Zee Media Corporation as the group CEO, Republic TV as the group president, and currently with Unica Token as director, content creation.