Dr. Reddy's and Nestle Health Science names Mansi Khanna as COO

Khanna has been working with Nestle for the past 7 years.
Dr. Reddy's and Nestle Health Science names Mansi Khanna as chief operating officer. Prior to this, she was working as category marketing manager (Dairy) for Nestle.
Dr. Reddy’s and Nestlé Health Science- the joint venture between these two companies was live from August 1, 2024.
Mansi took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Khanna has over 18+ years of experience spanning across various categories including beauty, personal care, chocolates, dairy, and coffee.
Throughout her career she has worked with organisations like McKinsey, Procter & Gamble, and Nestle.