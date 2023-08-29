Dream11 elevates Ruzbeh Billimoria as VP of Marketing

Billimoria joined Dream11 in 2018 as the Director of Brand Marketing and was then promoted as assistant vice president. Prior to this, he worked at ESPN as senior manager - marketing, where he gained insights into sports marketing and engagement strategies. His earlier professional stints include a notable period at Star India, where he held various roles within the marketing function, culminating in his position as Manager - Sports Marketing. He also boasts a background in the advertising industry, having worked at the renowned agency Leo Burnett for over 18 years.