Dream11 ropes in Aman Mehta from PharmEasy as Vice President - Product Design

Dream 11, the fantasy sports platform has recently appointed Aman Mehta from PharmEasy as vice president - product design. He joins after working for more than 4 years with PharmEasy as vice president - product design & user experience and was responsible for leading design functions across the entire product spectrum at API.
With more than 22 years of experience in product design, building user experiences, design practices and processes across leading Internet and digital platforms. In the past, he has led design across companies like Zenoti, OYO, Quikr, CommonFloor, InfoEdge among others.