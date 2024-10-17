Drive Fitt appoints Vikram Aditya Bhatia as CEO

Drive Fitt, a gym combining cricket and fitness, has appointed Vikram Aditya Bhatia as its new CEO. He will lead the company's strategic vision and oversee operational expansion.

Vikram Aditya Bhatia has over 30 years of experience in the global fitness industry and a background as a former national tennis player for India. He has previously held senior roles, including managing director of Fitness First India and leading the setup of Fitness First in the Middle East, with experience across Southeast Asia, the UK, Europe, Australia, and India.

“I’m excited to join Drive Fitt, where we’re making fitness and cricket more accessible for enthusiasts. In India, cricket holds deep emotional value but few have access to play it in a convenient, organised setting. Drive Fitt will change that by offering dedicated, structured environments in well-designed real estate—whether mixed-use or multi-family—allowing enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the game. Our mission is to meet the demand for accessible cricket and fitness experiences. With Drive Fitt, we aim to ‘PVR-ise’ cricket, multi-format fitness, and recovery. We’re also introducing a unique ‘running room,’ crucial to both cricket and fitness, blending sport, recovery, and social self-care in a new way.” said Vikram Aditya Bhatia, CEO, Drive Fitt.

Mark Sellar, co-founder and chairman, Drive Fitt, “We’re thrilled to have Vikram Aditya Bhatia join Drive Fitt as CEO. His extensive experience in building high-performance fitness brands and his passion for sport align perfectly with our vision. Together, we’re creating a unique space where fitness and cricket enthusiasts can thrive. Vikram’s leadership will be pivotal as we scale Drive Fitt across India and internationally, bringing world-class fitness experiences to communities everywhere.”

Deke Smith, co-founder and managing director, Drive Fitt, “Vikram’s proven track record in the global fitness industry makes him the ideal leader for this next phase of growth. At Drive Fitt, we aim to innovate the way people engage with fitness, blending sport, recovery, and social well-being. With Vikram at the helm, we’re confident we’ll set new standards in the industry, delivering unparalleled value to our members and driving the future of fitness in India and beyond.”