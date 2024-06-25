DTDC Express appoints Ankita Tiwari as chief human resources officer

Welcoming Ankita Tiwari to DTDC, Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express said, “We are delighted to welcome Ankita to our DTDC family. With her extensive experience, innovative approach, and proven track record in human resources, we are confident she will be invaluable in fostering a positive and productive work environment. With an ecosystem of 13,000+ employees delivering 7,50,000+ parcels per day, covering ~96% of India’s population, her expertise in HR will add to our leadership strength and strengthen our people practices going forward.”