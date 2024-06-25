DTDC Express appoints Ankita Tiwari as chief human resources officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As a veteran HR leader, Ankita brings more than 2 decades of experience to DTDC.
DTDC Express, an express logistics provider in India, has appointed Ankita Tiwari as its new chief human resources officer (CHRO). With extensive experience in HR leadership, Ankita brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this new role, aiming to drive impactful HR strategies and initiatives.
Ankita joins DTDC with over 2 decades of experience and a strong background in HR leadership across various industries. At DTDC, she will leverage her unique set of skills in fostering diversity, equity, and inclusivity at the workplace, building a strong organisational culture. Ankita is known for her expertise in building strong relationships, enhancing people skills, and cultivating a positive work culture.
Welcoming Ankita Tiwari to DTDC, Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express said, “We are delighted to welcome Ankita to our DTDC family. With her extensive experience, innovative approach, and proven track record in human resources, we are confident she will be invaluable in fostering a positive and productive work environment. With an ecosystem of 13,000+ employees delivering 7,50,000+ parcels per day, covering ~96% of India’s population, her expertise in HR will add to our leadership strength and strengthen our people practices going forward.”
Prior to joining DTDC, Ankita held several significant senior HR leadership roles at companies including Larsen & Toubro, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Pidilite, BASF, and ST Ericsson. In these roles, she substantially enhanced the HR practices of the organisation by guiding the department toward increased automation, digitisation, agility, and strategic business alignment.