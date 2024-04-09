DTDC Express elevates Abhishek Chakraborty as its CEO

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Chakraborty said, “I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust and confidence bestowed upon me as I step into the role of CEO of DTDC. Encapsulating our direction of “Building a NextGen DTDC for GenNext DTDCians”. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated channel partners, employees, and stakeholders, whose unwavering support has propelled us this far. I would like to thank the Board of Directors of DTDC for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to address new challenges. Together, we will continue to foster a culture of shared success and excellence.”