DTDC Express elevates Abhishek Chakraborty as its CEO

Abhishek Chakraborty previously served as the executive director of DTDC for 15 years.
DTDC Express, an express logistics provider in India has recently elevated Abhishek Chakraborty as its CEO, effective from April 3, 2024.
In his new role, Abhishek will continue to propel DTDC forward, solidifying its position as a front-runner in the logistics industry. With a commitment to leveraging advanced technologies, nurturing learning, and fostering collaborations, he aims to drive substantial growth and innovation for the company.
Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Chakraborty said, “I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust and confidence bestowed upon me as I step into the role of CEO of DTDC. Encapsulating our direction of “Building a NextGen DTDC for GenNext DTDCians”. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated channel partners, employees, and stakeholders, whose unwavering support has propelled us this far. I would like to thank the Board of Directors of DTDC for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to address new challenges. Together, we will continue to foster a culture of shared success and excellence.”
Before assuming the role of CEO, Abhishek Chakraborty led DTDC as executive director for 15 years, driving remarkable success for the company. He played a role in establishing a strategic partnership between DTDC and Geopost (owned by La Poste). He also spearheaded the DTDC and Amarex partnership.
Further, as a leader, Abhishek introduced many initiatives like launching the MyDTDC app and introducing DTDCShipAssure, DTDC’s 100% money-back guarantee service that enabled the company to achieve new heights. His strategic leadership expanded the company’s network to 16,000+ partners, serving 96% of India’s population and the larger South Asian diaspora globally.