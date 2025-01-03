Dunzo co-founder Kabeer Biswas to exit the company

Kabeer Biswas, the co-founder and CEO of Dunzo, is reportedly set to leave hyperlocal delivery startup, as per a report by Moneycontrol. His exit comes after fellow co-founders Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri, and Ankur Agarwal also parted ways with the company.

Advertisment

The company had reportedly been in discussions with food delivery platform Swiggy and Tata's BigBasket for a possible buyout, though those negotiations ultimately fell apart, according to Moneycontrol.

The report further revealed that the company has failed to clear outstanding salaries for its employees for more than 18 months, with Biswas not receiving a salary for nearly 20 months.

Founded in 2014 as a WhatsApp group, Dunzo quickly grew into a major player in the hyperlocal delivery space, attracting investments from Reliance, Google, Blume Ventures, and others. Despite competing with giants like Swiggy Instamart, Tata BigBasket, and Zomato’s Blinkit, the company's aggressive cash burn and heightened competition have impacted its growth.