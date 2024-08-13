Duolingo English Test strengthens India presence with appointment of Abhinav Kohli as senior marketing manager

Commenting on Kohli’s appointment, Tara Kapur, marketing head for India at Duolingo English Test, said, “We are delighted to welcome Abhinav to our team. For us, India remains at the heart of our growth strategy, and we have seen Y-o-Y growth from test-takers beyond just urban centers, reaching students in smaller cities and towns, including those in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Abhinav’s passion for driving meaningful engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to make English proficiency testing accessible and affordable to students across the country.”