Durgesh Kaushik moves on from Snapchat

As per Economic Times report, Durgesh Kaushik, managing director, India and South Asia market development, Snapchat has moved on. Lakshya Malu, the company’s manager for marketing development, will take over as the interim head.
Kaushik joined Snap Inc (parent company of Snapchat) in April 2019 as head, India market development. Prior to this Kaushik has worked with companies like Dunzo, Edureka, Facebook, to name a few.
2022 started with Gaurav Jain joining the Snap team as head of APAC Business Expansion to lead partner and direct sales teams. Jain is responsible for driving revenue growth by offering innovative solutions to some of Snap’s most strategic brands, agencies, & sales partners.
Jain will be working closely with Aishwarya Rao and Vikash Pandey Global Business Expansion Leads along with Sachit Prakash, Global Business Expansion Associate. Collectively, they will be responsible for working with the largest advertisers in India, Snap partner - Httpool and bringing best in class solutions to advertisers.
Snap has been focussed on making Augmented Reality more accessible, useful and practical than ever before. To further boost these efforts, Hardik Shah, Snap’s first Official Lens Creator in India joins Snap to lead AR Indian developer relations. In his role Hardik will help democratize the ability to use and create AR through the Snap Lens Network of creators in India which has seen a growth of 200% since September 2020.
Forging local partnerships, celebrating Indian cultural moments and delivering cohesive content experiences have been instrumental to Snap’s growth story. Snap’s efforts to maintain its cultural relevance will be led by Market Development Manager, Satyajit Swain in East and South India markets.
Spotlight, a community-driven entertainment video platform within Snapchat is helping a new generation of creators make their way to center stage, with their passions and talents on full display. Since Snap launched Spotlight, Snapchatters in India have been creating hilarious, engaging, informative, and joyful stories. To further grow Spotlight submissions, Ragini Verma, has joined the team to head the growth of Spotlight in the region.