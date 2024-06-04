Duroflex appoints Ullas Vijay as CMO and Sudhanshu Krishna as CSO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Duroflex, a brand in the sleep solutions category, announces the appointment of Ullas Vijay as chief marketing officer and Sudhanshu Krishna as chief sales officer – consumer business. This move is part of Duroflex's ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position. By building its leadership team, Duroflex aims to drive innovation, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate growth in the highly competitive sleep solutions market.
Ullas Vijay, who joins as the CMO, will be taking the reins of Duroflex's marketing. With over sixteen years of experience managing brands across lifestyle, fashion, sports, and FMCG categories, Ullas has a proven record of accelerating market share and building strong brands. In his last role as head category and communication at Bata India, he has excelled in identifying market gaps, leveraging consumer insights and ensuring product-brand alignment. His expertise in marketing and communications has led to successful campaigns, elevated customer experiences, and earned him several awards.
Speaking about his appointment, Ullas Vijay, chief marketing officer, Duroflex, said, “I’m delighted to join Duroflex, a company renowned for its pioneering innovations in the sleep solutions industry for over six decades. I look forward to driving growth and strengthening our relationships with our customers. By focusing on innovation, and enhancing customer experience at every touchpoint, I hope to make Duroflex the most loved sleep solutions brand.”
Sudhanshu Krishna, who joins Duroflex as the CSO, will be leading the sales function for the consumer business of the organisation. Prior to Duroflex, Sudhanshu was with Eurreka Forbes as vice president and CoE head of direct sales. With over eighteen years of experience, he has steered many prominent brands to success. Beyond his leadership in sales and business, Sudhanshu brings strategic thinking, analytical acumen and a talent for driving organisational change. His unique leadership style presents an opportunity for optimising resources, refining sales processes and enhancing overall company performance.
Commenting on this new role Sudhanshu Krishna, chief sales officer – consumer business, Duroflex, said, “I’m delighted to join Duroflex, a brand which is committed to quality and innovation in the sleep solutions industry and has earned immense trust from its consumers. With Duroflex, I hope to set a standard for excellence in the industry through superior solutions. I look forward to building strong relationships with our channel partners and continuously improving our skills to deliver exceptional results and drive profitable business growth."
Speaking on both the leadership appointment, Sridhar Balakrishnan, Group CEO, Duroflex, said, “We are glad to welcome Ullas Vijay and Sudhanshu Krishna to the company’s leadership team. Their combined experience will be instrumental in further driving the growth and success of the organisation. We are excited to onboard these leaders who will steer Duroflex to become the top sleep solutions provider in India by enhancing our market position and value to the consumers as well as stakeholders.”