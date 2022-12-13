Duroflex’s CMO Smita Murarka moves on from the company

Murarka joined the sleep solutions firm in February 20202 as Vice President - Marketing & Ecommerce.
Duroflex’s chief marketing officer Smita Murarka has stepped down from her role. Murarka joined the sleep solutions firm in February 2020 as Vice President - Marketing & E-commerce. She was responsible for setting up the marketing department from nascent stages, recruiting, mentoring a team of 20+ professionals with diverse backgrounds, establishing the agency network for the brand, along with CXO cross functional responsibilities for the group and led the foray into D2C business with digital- websites and marketplaces.
As the CMO, Murarka diversified the product portfolio beyond mattresses and forayed into accessories and smart furniture. She also worked on martech tools and customer data platform (CDP) for consumer engagement.
A marketing professional with more than 18 years of experience, Murarka started her career as an account executive at brand-comm. She moved on to Bulchee as marketing services manager and then joined Landmark Group as assistant manager - key accounts and was elevated as manager - buying and merchandising - Splash Fashion. She has also worked with Lifestyle International as senior brand manager and MAS Holdings as marketing head - amante lingerie.
Murarka holds a degree in Bachelors in Commerce and Masters in Business Administration in Marketing from Mount Carmel College and ICFAI Business School.