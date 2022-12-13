Duroflex’s CMO Smita Murarka moves on from the company

Duroflex’s chief marketing officer Smita Murarka has stepped down from her role. Murarka joined the sleep solutions firm in February 2020 as Vice President - Marketing & E-commerce. She was responsible for setting up the marketing department from nascent stages, recruiting, mentoring a team of 20+ professionals with diverse backgrounds, establishing the agency network for the brand, along with CXO cross functional responsibilities for the group and led the foray into D2C business with digital- websites and marketplaces.