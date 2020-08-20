DY Works announces Tresa Paul as its new CEO and MD

She was head of Products & Marketing (APAC) for Singapore-based Bonzai Digital before this and takes charge from Alpana Parida.
DY Works, one of India's leading design thinking firms has announced Tresa Paul as its new CEO and MD, she takes charge from Alpana Parida who has moved out to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.
The agency, in its press release, states that the appointment is part of a new direction for the firm which in the past decade has worked on numerous brand and packaging projects and was slowly pivoting to newer areas of brand and business consulting.
Before this, Paul was head of Products & Marketing (APAC) for Bonzai Digital, the Singapore based programmatic creative technology platform and senior vice president at Ogilvy & Mather (now Ogilvy) India right before.
Says Paul: “ I am excited to take charge of DY Works. DY’s approach of design thinking, cultural insights and semiotics in futureproofing brands is well known. Our added focus will be on design and its impact on systems and communities as a whole while we continue to do what we do best. I look forward to designing this new journey with Team DY.”
Santosh Desai, CEO and Managing Director - FutureBrands, which owns a majority stake in the company, puts the appointment in perspective: “For the past 10 years, DY has done memorable work in brand design and packaging rooted in deep cultural insights with the best brands in India.”
“This next phase is about leveraging the current position and ensuring DY moves into its next chapter of growth and impact. I couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Tresa to lead DY into its next journey.”