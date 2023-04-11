Dy Works appoints Ashish Kalpund as Senior Design Director

With over 15 years of experience in the design and branding industry, Ashish has worked with brands like Pepsi, Infosys, and Aditya Birla Group.
Dy Works, has appointed Ashish Kalpund as senior design director.
With over 15 years of experience in the design and branding industry, Ashish has worked with world-renowned brands like Pepsi, Infosys, and Aditya Birla Group, to name a few. Prior to joining dy Works, he held the position of Design Director at Landor & Fitch, where he led a global team on various projects. Ashish has also worked with Elephant Design and Interbrand, gaining a wealth of experience.
In his new role, Ashish will leverage his expertise and creativity to drive design excellence across the organization. Talking about joining dy Works, Ashish Kalpund said, "dy Works' focus on human-centric businesses to create disruptive brands aligns perfectly with my personal beliefs. I have always believed that design should be human-centric, relatable, and most importantly, relevant to the consumers' heart and mind. Only then can it bring changes in a more human yet disruptive way. I am excited to be a part of a team that shares my vision and values, and I look forward to contributing to dy Works' success."
Commenting on this appointment, Ashish Bahl, CEO, dy Works, said, “We are thrilled to have Ashish onboard as our Senior Design Director. His extensive experience, and his passion for creating work that resonates with people on an emotional level fit perfectly well with our human-centric design thinking. With his expertise we will further elevate our design capabilities and bring exceptional value to our clients. I am excited about what’s in store and wish him the very best."