Dyson promotes Nikhil Rastogi as Managing Director for Dyson Benelux

Prior to this role, he was the country manager, Dyson Austria GmbH.
In a significant move, the Singapore-based multinational technology company Dyson has announced the promotion of Nikhil Rastogi as the new managing director for Dyson Benelux.
With over two decades of experience in the industry, Rastogi's journey began at Maruti Udyog, where he held the position of deputy manager - new initiatives. He then transitioned to Marico, taking on the role of brand manager - hair care, before joining Dabur India as senior brand manager - hair care, where he successfully led the brand management for brand Vatika.
His career took an international turn when he moved to HSBC Hong Kong, where he held the prestigious positions of Segment Marketing Head and Vice President for the Personal Banking Segment, RBWM India, for an impressive seven-year tenure.
Following that, Rastogi joined Citi in 2014, serving in various capacities until 2018, culminating in his role as director - chief marketing officer (CMO) and digital business head.
Notably, Rastogi also made a significant contribution to the world of e-commerce during his time at Amazon, where he served as the marketing head for Amazon Prime India.