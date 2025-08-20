E-Gaming Federation appoints Gaurav Shangari as Director of Policy Communication & Outreach

The E-Gaming Federation (EGF), a self-regulatory body for online skill gaming in India, has announced the appointment of Gaurav Shangari as director – policy communication & outreach.

In his new role, Shangari will lead initiatives across policy communication, media engagement, and ecosystem outreach. He moves to EGF from Avian We, where he was group business director and advised on ESG, sustainability, and policy-focused communication for corporates, philanthropic organisations, and nonprofit foundations. With more than 15 years of experience in strategic communications and marketing, Shangari has led campaigns for organisations such as the Wadhwani Foundation, PepsiCo India, Godrej Enterprises Group, and The Convergence Foundation. In 2024, he was featured in exchange4media’s 40 Under 40 list for his work in the communications sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Anuraag Saxena, CEO, E-Gaming Federation, said the addition strengthens EGF’s ability to engage with policymakers, media, and civil society.

On joining EGF, Shangari said he looks forward to contributing to the evolving online gaming sector in India and working closely with stakeholders to shape communication around the industry’s growth.

With this appointment, EGF continues to expand its leadership team as part of its broader efforts to support a safe and responsible online gaming ecosystem in the country.