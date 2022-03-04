e2eHiring ropes in Manish Advani as an Advisor for Leadership Development, Marketing and Communications

“Manish's addition to our team would help us in bridging the gaps between diverse functions in our organization, which will help us in accelerating our position in becoming a market leader in the Recruitment Platform Space. By adding such top-notch talent e2eHiring has also won the confidence of all the stakeholders. As an Advisor to e2eHiring, Manish will be guiding us in the area of Marketing and PR strategies, Product enhancement and assisting us in the area Leadership & Employee Development through his training programs and personal coaching. Manish will be helping us in positioning our Brand through Purpose based world class people centric initiatives for which he will be putting lot of effort by helping us in re-designing our culture.