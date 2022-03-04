e2eHiring ropes in Manish Advani as an Advisor for Leadership Development, Marketing and Communications

He is also known as The Coconut Man of India.
e2eHiring has announced appointment of Manish Advani to it's advisory team. Manish's Coconut initiative which won him the title of The Coconut Man of India and Global Fame has made him the most sought-after leaders in the world of Start-ups, Midsize and large companies striving to embark on the path of exponential growth.
Manish's work speaks louder than words, In the last 2 decades Manish's work in the area of Technology, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability, Story Telling and CSR has won several notable awards such as Microsoft's Lifesaver award for improving Customer and Partner Experience and also Dedication to Data award, International Green Apple Award at the House of Commons in the British Parliament, NITIE's On the Job Achievers award, SKOCH's Blue Economy Silver Award, Limca Book of Record, Leadership Review Award, Top 100 Story Teller Award in diverse geographies such as United States of America, Canada, Middle East and Asia Pacific.
Manish's creatively designed sessions, programs and panel discussions promoting collaborative spirit based on the 4C (Culture to Content to Communication to Community) Model have helped companies in evolving from Default Culture to Custom Designed Culture. Manish's sessions have been very well received in many leading Organizations such as Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Accion Labs, Barclays, NASSCOM etc. In addition to above, many of Manish's posts on Social Media garner millions of views, thousands of likes and comments from people from all walks of life on Linkedin.
“Manish's addition to our team would help us in bridging the gaps between diverse functions in our organization, which will help us in accelerating our position in becoming a market leader in the Recruitment Platform Space. By adding such top-notch talent e2eHiring has also won the confidence of all the stakeholders. As an Advisor to e2eHiring, Manish will be guiding us in the area of Marketing and PR strategies, Product enhancement and assisting us in the area Leadership & Employee Development through his training programs and personal coaching. Manish will be helping us in positioning our Brand through Purpose based world class people centric initiatives for which he will be putting lot of effort by helping us in re-designing our culture.
Manish has been a great asset for every company that he’s worked with, we are confident e2eHiring will immensely benefit from his advisory and soon emerge as one of the most recognized companies in the recruitment space. e2eHiring Team is honoured to have him as part of its Advisory Team.”— Monuranjan Borgohain, CEO e2eHiring