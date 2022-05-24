Earth Rhythm appoints Arihant Jain as Vice President, Marketing & Operations

Earth Rhythm – a home-grown smart and safe skincare brand, accredited by PETA, has appointed Arihant Jain as their vice president, marketing and operations. Arihant will work closely with Harini Sivakumar, the founder and CEO to further accelerate the expansion of the brand which is drawn and governed by efficacy, inclusivity, and sustainability. In his new role, Arihant will lead the formulation of the marketing strategy, manage the product portfolio and track the ATL and BTL spending for optimum budget utilization. He will be overall responsible to draw & implement strategies in line with the organization's goals to drive market share (volume, value), product life cycle and gross margin, product vitality and complexity, top of mind recall, and customer stickiness. In addition, he will be identifying and planning for requisite training & development requirements for subordinates and the team to help bridge skill gaps.