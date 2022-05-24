Earth Rhythm appoints Arihant Jain as Vice President, Marketing & Operations

Arihant will work closely with Harini Sivakumar, the founder and CEO.
Earth Rhythm – a home-grown smart and safe skincare brand, accredited by PETA, has appointed Arihant Jain as their vice president, marketing and operations. Arihant will work closely with Harini Sivakumar, the founder and CEO to further accelerate the expansion of the brand which is drawn and governed by efficacy, inclusivity, and sustainability. In his new role, Arihant will lead the formulation of the marketing strategy, manage the product portfolio and track the ATL and BTL spending for optimum budget utilization. He will be overall responsible to draw & implement strategies in line with the organization's goals to drive market share (volume, value), product life cycle and gross margin, product vitality and complexity, top of mind recall, and customer stickiness. In addition, he will be identifying and planning for requisite training & development requirements for subordinates and the team to help bridge skill gaps.
Arihant has over 12+ years of work experience and is skilled in brand marketing & communications, retail & channel marketing, community building & engagement activities, as well as influencer management, and brand ambassador programs. Before joining Earth Rhythm Arihant was associated with Droom as director of marketing.
On joining Earth Rhythm, Arihant Jain commented, “It's an exciting time for D2C Beauty businesses, particularly Earth Rhythm. I first met Harini in early 2021, when she had a definite ambition to establish a name for herself in the sustainable arena, and I am thrilled to finally be a part of the family. With its extensive line of clean and clinically effective skincare products, Earth Rhythm offers unlimited opportunities to continue providing unique experiences to customers. I'm delighted to join the ambitious team and take forward the next phase of expansion to strengthen the company's leadership position in the market.”
On welcoming Arihant, Harini Sivakumar, founder, CEO & Cosmetic Chemist said, “With an active focus on research-based and results-oriented products, Earth Rhythm has earned its credentials as a sustainable and inclusive brand amongst Indian beauty consumers. We've spent the past few years focusing on product and market fit, which has resulted in 5x year-over-year growth in the last three years. We'll double down on our marketing methods in the next phase of our expansion. Arihant's experience and knowledge are truly exceptional, and we are eager to have him on our side. D2C is becoming increasingly congested, and a strong brand recall strategy is critical to keeping customers engaged with the brand and its philosophy. Arihant's prior experience in these fields would surely be beneficial to the brand.”
Recently, Earth Rhythm raised $ 8 million in Series A round led by Nykaa.