Easebuzz elevates Parimal Kumar Shivendu to Board of Directors

Easebuzz, a leading payment aggregator, has elevated Parimal Kumar Shivendu to the role of executive director and appointed him to its board of directors, strengthening the company’s focus on governance, regulatory alignment, and long-term strategic growth.

Parimal brings over 15 years of experience across financial regulation, policy, and fintech, including more than a decade at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), where he worked on regulatory frameworks relating to FinTech, and digital financial services. Since joining Easebuzz, he has been closely involved in finance, risk, compliance, and strategic initiatives, supporting the company as it scales its platform and offerings.

As a board member, Parimal will contribute to governance oversight, regulatory strategy, risk management, and sustainable growth, supporting Easebuzz’s efforts to build resilient and compliant digital payments infrastructure.

Parimal Kumar Shivendu in a statement said, “As India’s digital financial services ecosystem matures, the emphasis must increasingly shift towards strong governance, regulatory alignment, and sustainable scale. Easebuzz is well positioned at this intersection. Having worked both within the regulatory system and the industry, I look forward to contributing at the Board level to help build a trusted and future-ready institution.”

Rohit Prasad, MD & CEO, Easebuzz, commented “Parimal brings a unique perspective that combines regulatory depth with practical industry experience. His elevation to the Board reflects the value he adds to our strategic thinking as we scale the business. His contribution will be important as we continue to strengthen governance while expanding our presence in the digital payments ecosystem.”