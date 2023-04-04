EasemyTrip appoints Ashutosh Sharma from Dentsu as VP, Marketing

He worked with Dentsu India as Senior Director - Digital Marketing.
Indian online travel company, EasemyTrip has appointed Ashutosh Sharma as vice president, marketing. He joins the travel company after a short stint with Dentsu as senior director - digital marketing. Sharma posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
In the past, he has also worked with Hakuhodu Inc. and was also assocaited with Dentsu as media group head where he was in charge of handling digital marketing strategy and planning for North Region accounts.
Sharma has also worked with GroupM, Adobe, Tribal Fusion in the past.