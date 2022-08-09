EaseMyTrip appoints Lokendra Saini as Chief Operating Officer

EaseMyTrip, India’s one of the largest online travel tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, today announced the appointment of Lokendra Saini as its chief operating officer. At EaseMyTrip, Lokendra will be primarily responsible for developing and executing strategies for business expansion and will oversee the growth of the company. He will be responsible for the developments across travel verticals like flights, hotels, holidays, trains, buses, and cabs. Besides this, he will also be focusing on initiating some new strategic business units to augment growth that will contribute to higher profits.