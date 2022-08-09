EaseMyTrip appoints Lokendra Saini as Chief Operating Officer

He will be responsible for the developments across travel verticals like flights, hotels, holidays, trains, buses, and cabs.
EaseMyTrip, India’s one of the largest online travel tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, today announced the appointment of Lokendra Saini as its chief operating officer. At EaseMyTrip, Lokendra will be primarily responsible for developing and executing strategies for business expansion and will oversee the growth of the company. He will be responsible for the developments across travel verticals like flights, hotels, holidays, trains, buses, and cabs. Besides this, he will also be focusing on initiating some new strategic business units to augment growth that will contribute to higher profits.
In his previous stint as an entrepreneur, Lokendra founded his mental health and wellness startup, misohe (stands for mind, soul, heal), which he successfully sold within a year of its app launch. In over 15 years of his experience, Lokendra has been associated with leading brands like ixigo, Goibibo, and MakeMyTrip. He worked across verticals, including business growth, strategic partnerships & alliances, and distribution with top brands and banks. At ixigo, he is credited with transforming the platform from a travel meta search engine to an OTA in under 3 years.
Excited to join EaseMyTrip, Lokendra Saini, chief operating officer, said, “Over the years, EaseMyTrip has become one of the top travel platforms in India. With my experience, I'd like to contribute to the company's growth and look forward to working with the dedicated teams and come up with ways to add to our customers’ delight. Very soon we’ll be bringing more value-added products and services to our users for a great travel experience every time.”
Congratulating on the appointment, Rikant Pittie, co-founder, said, "We are happy to have Lokendra join our company. We have faith in his methods of working, ability to generate quick results, and strong leadership. His expertise and abilities will be crucial in advancing our business. We are certain that, he will undoubtedly prove to be a valuable asset to our business."
EaseMyTrip intends to expand the employee’s strength by the end of the year as a part of the business expansion. The recruitment will take place across a wide range of departments including, but not limited to, the support, technology, and marketing divisions.