EaseMyTrip appoints Manmeet Ahluwalia as CMO

EaseMyTrip has announced the appointment of Manmeet Ahluwalia as chief marketing officer (CMO) in its recent stock filing. In this role, Ahluwalia will oversee the company’s marketing strategy, driving innovation, customer engagement, and brand growth across India and key international markets.

Manmeet brings over two decades of experience across global travel companies including Expedia, Thomas Cook, Yatra, and the Singapore Tourism Board. He has led standout campaigns such as Daddy of Travel, What a Pleasant Surprise, and Travel Like a Champion, which also marked Expedia’s global partnership with the UEFA Champions League. His approach seamlessly blends performance marketing, content strategy, and MarTech integration, delivering innovative campaigns across APAC, EMEA, and NORAM.

On his appointment, Manmeet Ahluwalia, CMO, EaseMyTrip, said, “My mandate at EaseMyTrip is clear—elevate the brand while reinforcing our commitment to customer-first innovation and seamless travel experiences. This vision directly aligns with my belief that marketing must forge meaningful connections. I am focused on leading the team to solidify our market position, explore impactful avenues for engagement, and deliver strategic growth that resonates deeply with travellers across India and beyond.”