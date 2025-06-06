EaseMyTrip Co-founder Prashant Pitti joins Guttify as Strategic Advisor

Guttify, a diagnosis-led gut health brand from LifeChart, announced Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, as a strategic advisor. Pitti who has also invested in the brand. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

On this association Prashant Pitti, co-founder, EaseMyTrip said, “I have great confidence in Guttify and its Founders specially Mukul, with his past success of Yolo bus, I am sure Guttify & Lifechart would be the next Viome from Bharat. Their unique blend of Ayurveda and modern diagnostics with a smart business plan, is exactly what India’s gut health segment needs. I am proud to support their mission and excited to see their impact grow”.

Guttify raised $360,000 in extended seed funding in May 2025, bringing its total funding to over $1 million.

“Having Prashant Pitti onboard is a game-changer,” said Mukul Shah, co-founder of Guttify. “His belief in our vision and experience in scaling ventures profitably will help us build India’s leading gut health ecosystem.”