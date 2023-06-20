EaseMyTrip elevates Nutan Gupta as Chief Operating Officer

Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Nutan Gupta has been associated with us for over five years now and has contributed significantly to the brand’s growth with her business acumen and impeccable leadership. We are delighted as she takes over the new role as the COO of the company and extend our best wishes and support. We are confident that she will continue to drive the company’s growth and help EaseMyTrip reach the zenith. With her innovative mindset, creative outlook and in-depth understanding of the industry, we intend to etch a promising future for the company. We strongly believe that Mrs Gupta’s vast experience, business insight, industry relationships will be a guiding force for EaseMyTrip.”