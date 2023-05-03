eBay appoints Vidmay Naini as General Manager for Global Emerging Markets

Vidmay will drive growth in eBay’s Global Emerging Markets across India, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Israel, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.
eBay Inc., a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the appointment of Vidmay Naini as general manager for eBay’s Global Emerging Markets.
Vidmay Naini will now be responsible for leading eBay’s Global Emerging Markets, which include India, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Israel, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. These markets have a high potential for ecommerce export growth as they mature and develop. Prior to this, Vidmay had been leading Southeast Asia and India businesses. In his expanded role, Vidmay will oversee eBay’s efforts in helping businesses from these markets tap into global demand and become part of the global economy.
“I am delighted to step into this global role. There is a significant opportunity to scale up eBay’s mission of empowering people and creating economic opportunity for all by expanding our efforts across these regions. The digital economy is exponentially growing in these markets, with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) propelling its growth. Global ecommerce platforms such as eBay can revolutionize export opportunities and expand the reach these businesses can achieve. Through our global marketplace, my team and I look forward to establishing and enhancing the retail exports ecosystem for businesses to grow and reach consumers across the world,” said Vidmay Naini, general manager, eBay’s Global Emerging Markets.
Vidmay is an experienced leader with a proven track record in driving innovation and business growth. At eBay, he has amassed 18 years of experience within the organisation including Ecommerce, Strategy, P&L General Management, Cross Border Trade, Policy Advisory, Online Payments and Strategic Investment & Partnerships. During his tenure, Vidmay has played a central role on key projects such as eBay’s strategic partnership and investment in Flipkart, India’s leading eCommerce platform, as well as transforming eBay’s business in India.