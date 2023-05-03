eBay appoints Vidmay Naini as General Manager for Global Emerging Markets

“I am delighted to step into this global role. There is a significant opportunity to scale up eBay’s mission of empowering people and creating economic opportunity for all by expanding our efforts across these regions. The digital economy is exponentially growing in these markets, with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) propelling its growth. Global ecommerce platforms such as eBay can revolutionize export opportunities and expand the reach these businesses can achieve. Through our global marketplace, my team and I look forward to establishing and enhancing the retail exports ecosystem for businesses to grow and reach consumers across the world,” said Vidmay Naini, general manager, eBay’s Global Emerging Markets.