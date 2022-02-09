Ecom Express appoints Ashish Sikka as Chief Strategy Officer

He will report to T. A. Krishnan, chief executive officer and co-founder, and will be part of the Ecom Express Leadership Team.
Ecom Expres, one of India’s leading technology-enabled end-to-end logistics solutions providers to the e-commerce industry, today announced the appointment of Ashish Sikka as Chief Strategy Officer. He will report to T. A. Krishnan, chief executive officer and co-founder, and will be part of the Ecom Express Leadership Team.
In this role, Ashish will be responsible for the company’s strategic planning, corporate development, M&As and partnerships, driving growth and transformation initiatives across all business lines of the company as it is on the cusp of a new growth phase backed by innovative technology, automation and data analytics driving business outcomes.
Commenting on the appointment, T. A. Krishnan, chief executive officer & co-founder, Ecom Express said, ‘’Ashish’s background as an accomplished transformation leader and strategist is a powerful addition to our leadership team. With his experience and expertise, Ashish will be steering our strategic planning and efforts as we continue to capitalize on our competitive advantages and innovative technologies. I am confident he will help us to anticipate and interpret market shifts, realize long-term growth opportunities, and drive value for our customers and investors.’’
Ashish Sikka, Chief Strategy Officer, Ecom Express said, ‘’The B2C / D2C e-commerce industry is poised for a decadal growth, which is accelerated in a post-pandemic scenario. The growth is not only in the way how users get any product seamlessly at their doorstep but also in the enablement of newer and ‘never heard of’ categories via social commerce. I am a strong believer that this is just the start of a phenomenal growth journey for Ecom Express and I am excited to join this tech and consumer-first company. And, with my previous experience at D2C businesses, I look forward to adding value and being part of an exceptional leadership team at Ecom Express.’’
Ashish has over a decade of experience across strategy, sales and business leadership roles with product and customer-first companies. In his last assignment with OYO, Ashish was responsible for revenue for the South-East Asia region. Before OYO, he worked with notable organizations such as Propstack and Kearney.
Ashish graduated from the College of Business Studies (University of Delhi) and has done his MBA from IE Business School, Spain.
Ecom Express had recently appointed Prashant Gazipur as the Chief of Process Excellence at the Leadership team level.