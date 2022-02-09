Ecom Express appoints Ashish Sikka as Chief Strategy Officer

Ashish Sikka, Chief Strategy Officer, Ecom Express said, ‘’The B2C / D2C e-commerce industry is poised for a decadal growth, which is accelerated in a post-pandemic scenario. The growth is not only in the way how users get any product seamlessly at their doorstep but also in the enablement of newer and ‘never heard of’ categories via social commerce. I am a strong believer that this is just the start of a phenomenal growth journey for Ecom Express and I am excited to join this tech and consumer-first company. And, with my previous experience at D2C businesses, I look forward to adding value and being part of an exceptional leadership team at Ecom Express.’’