Ecom Express appoints Jitendar Kumar as CBO; Abhinav Imandi as senior vice president – operations

Ecom Express, a logistics solutions provider, announces the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team. Jitendar Kumar joins the team as the chief business officer, while Abhinav Imandi takes on the role of senior vice president - operations, process excellence, and alternate channels.
Speaking on appointment of new chief business officer, Ajay Chitkara, CEO & MD, said, "Jitendar's extensive experience in driving business growth and his strategic thinking will be instrumental in achieving our growth objectives in India. We are confident that his leadership and diverse background will be a valuable asset to Ecom Express."
Jitendar brings over 18 years of distinguished experience in sales leadership, driving growth across both the Indian and global enterprise segments. His track record in building high-performing teams positions him well to further solidify companies market presence in India. Prior to joining Ecom Express, Jitendar was associated with companies like Hewlett Packard and Bharti Airtel. Jitendar Kumar, expressing his delight upon the appointment said, “I look forward to collaborating with a dynamic team to drive innovation, expand our market presence, and continue delivering exceptional logistics and delivery services to our customers."
Expressing his confidence on appointment of Abhinav Imandi, Vishwachetan Nadamani, chief operating officer, Ecom Express, said, "Abhinav holds great expertise over a large spectrum of organizations catering to various sectors. His enthusiasm and zeal will definitely enhance the core values and beliefs of the company for customer satisfaction.”
With almost 15 years of professional experience, Abhinav is a people leader with expertise across consulting, sales operations, customer experience and operations. He has thrived in diverse work environments, demonstrating his ability to effectively lead and collaborate within established teams, high-growth startups, and across various company sizes. Before joining Ecom Express, Abhinav worked with Milkbasket as the chief operating officer. He has also worked with Foodpanda and was previously running a travel tech startup.
Expressing his enthusiasm upon joining Ecom Express, Abhinav Imandi, said, “The opportunities at Ecom Express motivate me, and I am eager to contribute to the company's success. I look forward to collaborating with the team here to drive operational efficiency, enhance process excellence, and explore new channels for growth.”
These strategic appointments share Ecom Express's commitment to strengthening its leadership team. With Jitendar Kumar's business development expertise and Abhinav Imandi's operational acumen, the company is well-positioned to enhance its market presence, optimize processes, and deliver superior logistics solutions.