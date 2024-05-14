Ecom Express appoints Pallavi Tyagi as its chief marketing officer, enhancing its leadership team

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She will spearhead brand transformation and conceptualise marketing initiatives across all channels.
Ecom Express, a technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider, announces the appointment of Pallavi Tyagi as the chief marketing officer.
Over the last several months, Ecom Express has been expanding its leadership team to bring diverse industry veterans and experts in the areas of growth, product development, operations and financial controls.
Pallavi Tyagi joins Ecom Express as CMO and digital sales head to lead brand transformation and to conceptualise Marketing Initiatives across all channels. She comes with strong experience of over 18 years in Business, Products and Operations and possesses the acumen of linking marketing strategy and execution expertise to bring business results.
Having worked on both sides, i.e. marketing communication agencies, Solutions-Digitas and Airtel Business, she has developed overall brand, communication strategies and implemented integrated marketing plans across verticals, the experience of which would help Ecom Express expanding its market presence and enhancing its customer experience.