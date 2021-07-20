Ed-tech start-up Bada Business names Gyan Gupta as CPTGO

Commenting on the appointment, Dr.Vivek Bindra, founder & CEO, Bada Business said, “We are extremely delighted to finally have Gyan on board who would help us leapfrog the technology front at Bada Business. We believe that the three aspects - Product, Technology and Growth - are becoming directly proportional in our case, because our key operating platform is the Bada Business app, through which we extend our training programs and other services to our user base. Hence, an easy and intuitive product interface, backed with advanced technologies, is key to elevate user experience; which will therefore translate into growth for the company. And with Gyan’s experience of digitizing key brands in the market, we are hopeful of being seen as a product, technology and user-first company in the coming months.”