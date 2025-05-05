Edelman announces leadership changes in India

Edelman announced the elevation of key executives across the India leadership team, corresponding with the firm’s next phase of growth.

Ashutosh Munshi, previously lead advisor, brand marketing and communications, will take on the role of lead advisor, integrated communications. In this expanded role, he will drive the next phase of integration, bringing together practices, sectors and integrated solutions capabilities to deliver fully integrated marketing solutions for clients. Over his 22-year journey at Edelman, Munshi has built and scaled the firm’s brand marketing practice in India and played a foundational role in establishing its strategic planning and creative offerings.

Karishma Gupte has been promoted to the role of India brand lead from her current role as brand lead for Delhi and Food and Beverage Sector Lead. She also takes on the expanded role as the Head of the Delhi office. Over her seven-year tenure at Edelman, Gupte has led some of India’s most-awarded brand campaigns, driven the growth of the firm’s Food & Beverage portfolio, and nurtured high performing teams.

Vasudevan Rangarajan, previously SVP, public and government Affairs (P&GA), has been promoted to managing director of P&GA. Rangarajan has spent over 13 years at Edelman in various leadership roles. Over the last three years, he has built a strong team within policy and government affairs, advising clients on policy matters and strategic stakeholder engagement across sectors.

After 13+ years as the People Team leader for the India business and supporting lines of business across APAC, Pankaj Suri will be relocating to Dubai to take on the role of EVP, people partner for the Middle East. Suri has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s people agenda in India, and hands over the India mandate to Ashutosh Thatte, who will be elevated to vice president, people partner effective June 1, 2025. During his nine-year tenure at Edelman, Thatte has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the firm’s business teams and played a key role in shaping culture in India.

Speaking on the appointments, Bhavna Jagtiani, CEO of Edelman India, says: “Our clients and teams have placed deep trust in these leaders over the last decade. Together, we have built a culture of collaboration, quality and innovation that has been at the core of our client and people relationships. I am confident that together, we will unlock new dimensions of value for our clients and teams as we chart our next phase of growth in India.”