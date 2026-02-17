Edelman India names new heads for its Mumbai and Bengaluru offices

Edelman India has announced key leadership appointments across its India operations. Siddharth Panicker has been named head of Edelman’s Mumbai office while Karthy Prasanna takes on the role of head of the firm’s Bengaluru office.These elevations reflect the firm’s focus on accelerating growth, deepening client partnerships, and building a strong, shared culture across its India offices. Both roles continue to report into Bhavna Jagtiani, CEO, Edelman India.

In addition to leading the Mumbai office, Siddharth Panicker will continue in his role as Head of Financial Services. Having been with Edelman for over a decade, Siddharth leads one of Edelman India’s most established sectors, advising clients across banking, investment, fintech, professional services and legal industries on reputation, positioning and media engagement. In his expanded role, he will continue to focus on driving business performance, strengthening client leadership and developing talent, while playing a key role in shaping the firm’s Mumbai presence.

Karthy Prasanna, who continues in his capacity as Consumer Technology Lead, will head Edelman’s Bengaluru office, a key market for the firm’s technology-sector work in India. With close to two decades of experience across consumer technology, start-ups and digital platforms, Karthy has led the expansion of Edelman’s consumer technology portfolio, advising fast-growth and platform-led businesses on brand building, launches and reputation programmes. He has also played a leading role in integrating AI thinking into client strategy and communications, and in his expanded role will focus on scaling the business and strengthening culture within the Bengaluru operation.

“I have worked closely with Siddharth and Karthy as we’ve grown the business in India, and both have played an important role in strengthening our client partnerships and shaping our culture of curiosity and excellence,” said Bhavna Jagtiani, CEO, Edelman India. “They combine strong business leadership with a people-first mindset, and these appointments recognise the impact they continue to have across the firm.”