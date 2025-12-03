Edelman names Pooja Rawat APAC chief strategy officer

Communications firm Edelman has appointed Pooja Rawat as its chief strategy officer for Asia Pacific. She joins the firm from MullenLowe Lintas and will be based in Mumbai.

Rawat has 18 years of experience shaping brand strategy across India, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and China. She has worked on accounts including Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Saridon, Supradyn, Godrej, PhonePe, Jeep, Vim and Lifebuoy.

Rawat, on her appointment, said: “I’m delighted to join Edelman and take on the opportunity to shape strategy across diverse markets, as well as partner with some of the world’s most dynamic brands. Edelman’s commitment to creativity, data-driven insights, and cultural relevance aligns perfectly with my passion for building meaningful connections between people and brands.”

APAC CEO Rakesh Thukral added: “Pooja’s appointment strengthens our strategic consulting capabilities across the region. Her analytical rigor, creative vision and cultural instinct will help us deliver even greater value to clients. This is a moment of transformation for Edelman APAC, and Pooja’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping how we show up for our clients and our people.”