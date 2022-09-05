Edelweiss Wealth Management appoints Sujay K Rachh as Head of Marketing

While announcing the appointment, Rahul Jain – president and head Personal Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management stated, “Sujay’s entry marks a new chapter in our business journey. He brings with him a wealth of experience and will elevate Edelweiss Wealth Management’s business framework. We are in an interesting phase of growth and are confident that he will contribute towards our mission to create and position a comprehensive wealth management platform of the future.”