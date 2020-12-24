Edtech Startup Codeyoung appoints Mohit Khandelwal as Chief Growth Officer

Sharing his plans for Codeyoung’s growth, Mohit Khandelwal stated, “Codeyoung has just scratched the surface of what happens to be a nascent but potentially large global market. There is immense scope to grow multi-folds both within the domestic and international markets if planned in the right way. Word of mouth has always played a crucial role in the education space, hence the idea is to ensure razor-sharp focus on quality and customer satisfaction. The charter for the next few months would be to experiment with multiple new initiatives, implement data-driven decision making and stabilize end to end operations while building the organization’s muscle power to drive and sustain multi-fold growth.”