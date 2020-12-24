Edtech Startup Codeyoung appoints Mohit Khandelwal as Chief Growth Officer

In his new capacity, Mohit would be responsible for driving growth through a mix of linear and nonlinear initiatives.
Codeyoung, a fast-growing Edtech startup based in Bangalore, has appointed Mohit Khandelwal as chief growth officer. In his new capacity, Mohit would be responsible for driving growth through a mix of linear and nonlinear initiatives and would work closely with the founders to help the organization scale from x to 10x in a sustainable way. This would involve opening up new revenue streams, optimizing marketing spends, institutionalizing processes, revamping ways of working, driving data-driven experimentation, and building up the organization among other things.
Founded by IIT-Delhi alumni Shailendra Dhakad and Rupika Taneja in 2019, Codeyoung has shown exponential growth within a short time, and to further accelerate the scaleup, they decided to appoint Mohit, who brings with him extensive expertise in business development, strategy and Planning. Most recently, Mohit led the Brand Accelerator Program at Myntra and Flipkart where he supported portfolio brands to ensure profitable scale and helped in building big digital B2C brands of the future. With an MBA degree from IIM Bangalore, Mohit has previously worked as a consultant in The Boston Consulting Group where he helped organizations and brands drive growth and profitability.
Sharing his plans for Codeyoung’s growth, Mohit Khandelwal stated, “Codeyoung has just scratched the surface of what happens to be a nascent but potentially large global market. There is immense scope to grow multi-folds both within the domestic and international markets if planned in the right way. Word of mouth has always played a crucial role in the education space, hence the idea is to ensure razor-sharp focus on quality and customer satisfaction. The charter for the next few months would be to experiment with multiple new initiatives, implement data-driven decision making and stabilize end to end operations while building the organization’s muscle power to drive and sustain multi-fold growth.”
Commenting on the appointment, Rupika Taneja, co-founder of Codeyoung said, “In the short span of 1 year, Codeyoung has scaled from a 2 member team to a 50 member team. Mohit has been a crucial part of the team’s expansion and we are delighted to have him on board. We are working continuously to build a world class curriculum and are confident that under Mohit’s leadership, our product would benefit children across the world.”