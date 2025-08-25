Efficacy Worldwide announces senior leadership appointments

Efficacy Worldwide, a full-service advertising and marketing agency, announced strengthening its leadership with the appointment of Somnath Sarkarr as national investment director, Prajesh Dutta as national director - strategy & innovation and Raj Choudhary as business head for South as a part of its growth and expansion strategy across India.

Advertisment

With these strategic appointments, Efficacy Worldwide aims to deepen its leadership capabilities and support its multi-vertical approach - spanning digital, influencer, performance, media, and experiential marketing.

"We are at a pivotal point in our journey and these three key senior appointments underscore our commitment to strengthening leadership and scaling operations across India. With a cumulative experience spanning over half a century, Somnath, Prajesh and Raj will help us forge ahead with creativity, efficiency, and market impact,” said Sapna Sharma, co-founder, Efficacy Worldwide.

As national director investments, Somnath would be managing an integrated portfolio of digital (programmatic, search, video) and traditional media investments, driving strategic media buying across platforms to deliver measurable business outcomes. He would also be overseeing cross-channel media investments, blending digital innovation with traditional scale, and lead negotiations and strategic partnerships to maximize value and buying power. Somnath started his career with Madison World and over the last twenty-years has had stints with Vivaki Exchange, and Lodestar UM. His last stint was with Initiative where he spent nine years and his last role was as Vice President Investment.

With more than two decades of experience, Prajesh in his role as the national director-strategy & innovation, would be in-charge of driving strategy, empowering teams, and optimising P&L. An industry veteran, Prajesh joins Efficacy Worldwide from Madison World and with prior stints at Wavemaker, m/Six, Maxus and GroupM.

Raj brings with him over 13 years of experience in agencies like iCubesWire, with an expertise in content marketing, and branding. He joins Efficacy Worldwide from History TV18, where he was the Regional Head and based in Bengaluru. He started his career with Zee Media and over the years had held challenging roles with Indian Express, Warner Media, Network18, Sony Pictures and Network India.