Efficacy Worldwide appoints Naazda Hussain Khan as Chief Growth Officer

Khan has a dynamic experience of 18 years in building brands and business development at scale. She has worked with leading companies, including Sherpas Software Pvt Ltd, HT Media Ltd., Reliance Entertainment, Star India Pvt Ltd, Outlook India Pvt Ltd etc. In her new role, she will be responsible for new business development. She will focus on business growth by creating strategies for new market levers to maximise sales momentum.

Ms Khan comes with great industry linkages and deep connections within the space. During her career span until now, she has spearheaded innovative promotional campaigns and brand building activities and have accelerated business growth. Her strategic planning and implementation have made her win several key mandates. Before joining Efficacy, she was in a leadership role at Sherpas Software Pvt Ltd as Senior Vice President for Business Development. She has expertise in scaling business through the use of social media, content, and e-commerce, and has a proven track record of building brands endorsed by millions of users now.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Vishnu Sharma, Founder & CEO, Efficacy Worldwide said, “I’m extremely excited to have Naazda on board. She brings meaningful connections from the industry. We’re looking forward to forming a stellar team under her mentorship. With her on board, we are looking forward to 10X growth in our revenues for the next fiscal year. And the foundation of a bright future is being laid now. I am confident that with Naazda at the helm of business development and growth, the team will be able to add tremendous value to the overall business.”