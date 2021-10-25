Efficacy Worldwide appoints Ravindra Singh as General Manager, North

Ravindra Singh, GM – North, Efficacy Worldwide said, “I am delighted to be part of the Efficacy Team and leading the business development and client servicing. We are looking to forge new alliances and relationships across categories and segments. The rise in the business post the pandemic and the current festive spirit gives us mileage and push to expand the business. Today brands are looking for 360-degree media planning spanning across external and internal platforms. We are best suited to provide the brands niche as well as large scale marketing solutions.”