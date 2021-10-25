Efficacy Worldwide appoints Ravindra Singh as General Manager, North

Before joining Efficacy, he was the Business Director – Audience Planning at Havas Media.
Efficacy Worldwide, the integrated marketing communication agency, announced the appointment of Mr Ravindra Singh as General Manager, North.
Ravindra has a rich work experience of more than 14 years in building brands, brand strategy, client servicing and business development. He has worked with leading media agencies including Havas Media Group, Madison Media. In his new role, he will be responsible for new business development and client servicing across clients in North Region.
During his career span, Ravindra has handled media marketing for various brand across categories and has been instrumental in accelerating the business growth of clients. His experience of working on dliverse clients like Reckitt and Benckiser, Britannia, Airtel, Hyundai, VLCC, Kohler, Patanjali, LG, Michelin Tyres, Sleepwell Mattress, DS Group, FMC India, Daawat Basmati Rice, Halonix Lighting, Swarovski, Tinder, OkCupid, Seedworks, Lal Path Lab, Schneider Electric, among others gives him an edge in business development.
His strategic vision and implementation strategy have made him win several key mandates. Before joining Efficacy, he was the Business Director – Audience Planning at Havas Media.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr Vishnu Sharma, CEO, Efficacy Worldwide said, “I’m extremely excited to have Ravindra on board. He brings with him expertise of managing 360 degree media and his ability to drive innovations in new media. With him on board, we are looking forward to stupendous growth in our business. I am confident that Ravindra will add tremendous value to our overall business.”
Ravindra Singh, GM – North, Efficacy Worldwide said, “I am delighted to be part of the Efficacy Team and leading the business development and client servicing. We are looking to forge new alliances and relationships across categories and segments. The rise in the business post the pandemic and the current festive spirit gives us mileage and push to expand the business. Today brands are looking for 360-degree media planning spanning across external and internal platforms. We are best suited to provide the brands niche as well as large scale marketing solutions.”
Gurgaon-headquartered Efficacy Worldwide brings technology integration to advertising and promotion by having its SSP, DSP and the exchange to manage new age digital advertising for various brands in the most economical way. It has unparalleled capabilities in deliveries of programmatic and performance campaigns.