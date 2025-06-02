Eggfirst appoints Gayatri Gogate as COO

Eggfirst Advertising, has recently appointed Gayatri Gogate as its chief operating officer. With over two decades of leadership experience spanning advertising, retail, marketing strategy, and entrepreneurship, Gayatri brings a unique blend of strategic thinking and executional excellence. She has held senior leadership roles at companies such as Leo Burnett, TBWA, McDonald’s India, and Nykaa, and most recently co-founded the FMCG brand Spice Story, which gained national visibility through its appearance on Shark Tank India.

As COO, Gogate will work closely with the leadership team to scale the agency’s operations, deepen client partnerships, and lead business transformation efforts as Eggfirst enters its next phase of growth.

Ravi Banka, founder & CEO of Eggfirst, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Gayatri to the Eggfirst family. Her wealth of experience across brand building, team leadership, and entrepreneurship makes her a perfect fit for this role. We look forward to her playing a pivotal role in sharpening our operations and accelerating our journey."

Commenting on her appointment, Gogate said: "I’m excited to join a team that is passionate, purpose-driven, and deeply committed to delivering impact. Eggfirst has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to building on that with fresh momentum, operational clarity, and a culture of partnership and performance."