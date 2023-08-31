Eggfirst Co-founder and CEO, Ashish Banka moves on

Banka 's next move is not known yet.
After working as the co-founder and CEO of Eggfirst, Ashish Banka is stepping down from his role to embark on a new chapter in his career.
Ashish has more than 18 years of experience in the media advertising industry, spearheading media businesses. With marketing experience across Rural and Urban demographics and specific focus on rural communication over the last 2 years, Ashish is likely to continue his focus on advancing rural access for brands using digital solutions. He aims to direct his efforts towards expanding rural online community and facilitate their engagement with brands seeking to connect with the under-served population in India.
Reflecting on his journey, Ashish stated, "It's been an incredible 2 years at Eggfirst, filled with growth and achievement. I am proud of what we have accomplished together as a team. Now, I am excited to announce that I will be moving on to my next Ad-Venture in the near future."
Prior to his role at Eggfirst, Ashish co-founded IWMBuzz, a prominent media and entertainment publication. Having done extensive content and Intellectual Properties (IPs) work at IWMBuzz, including one of India’s largest OTT Awards, Ashish has a proven track record of crafting branded content that are platform agnostic.
