Eika Banerjee joins OMTV as Chief Growth Evangelist

Nitin Jai Shukla, founder of OMTV, says, "We are thrilled to welcome Eika Chaturvedi Banerjee as she partners our growth at OMTV. Her extraordinary background and deep understanding of ancient wisdom combined with modern business practices make her a critical enabler of our growth aspirations. This association is of paramount importance to us, and we firmly believe that Eika's expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping OMTV's future growth trajectory. We are excited about the possibilities ahead and look forward to achieving many more milestones of structured growth together."