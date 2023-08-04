Eika Banerjee joins OMTV as Chief Growth Evangelist

Eika's appointment as chief evangelist underscores OMTV's commitment to leveraging her wisdom and expertise to fuel its expansion and development.
OMTV has announced that Eika Chaturvedi Banerjee has come on board as its new chief evangelist. With a remarkable track record in diverse fields and a deep connection to ancient wisdom, Eika is set to embark on an exciting journey with OMTV, overseeing the company's growth strategy and development. Her arrival marks a significant milestone for the organisation as she joins hands with seasoned leader Nitin Jai Shukla to lead OMTV into a new era of success.
Eika Banerjee is a pioneering figure in India's business landscape, widely recognised for her outstanding leadership and dedication to harnessing ancient wisdom to address contemporary challenges. As the founder of 'Eikam Resonance,' an organisation that draws inspiration from time-tested wisdom, history, mythology, and literature to offer innovative solutions to modern-day issues, her unique approach seamlessly aligns with OMTV's vision for growth and innovation.
Nitin Jai Shukla, founder of OMTV, says, "We are thrilled to welcome Eika Chaturvedi Banerjee as she partners our growth at OMTV. Her extraordinary background and deep understanding of ancient wisdom combined with modern business practices make her a critical enabler of our growth aspirations. This association is of paramount importance to us, and we firmly believe that Eika's expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping OMTV's future growth trajectory. We are excited about the possibilities ahead and look forward to achieving many more milestones of structured growth together."
Eika's professional journey spans over two decades, encompassing roles in private banking, general management, and entrepreneurship. With valuable experience from esteemed institutions such as Standard Chartered Bank, ABN Amro (now RBS), Citi, and Kotak, she honed her skills as an entrepreneur while successfully operating her Wealth Consultancy 'Finsutra' in India and Singapore.
In her most recent corporate role, Eika demonstrated her ability to nurture business development and leadership acumen as the CEO of Future Sharp Skills.
As OMTV extends a warm welcome to Eika Banerjee as the organisation anticipates an exciting and innovative future. Eika's deep-rooted understanding of age-old Indian wisdom infuses a unique perspective, blending the best of the past with the potential of the future.
Eika Banerjee said, "As chief growth evangelist at OMTV, I am elated to collaborate on expanding the wisdom of Indian heritage globally. Promoting the growth of wisdom worldwide aligns perfectly with my own passion and purpose. Together, we'll weave a tapestry of enlightenment, touching hearts and minds across the globe, enriching lives with the profoundly relevant wisdom from the Indian ancients.".
Eika's appointment as chief evangelist underscores OMTV's commitment to leveraging her wisdom and expertise to fuel its expansion and development. In collaboration with Nitin Shukla and other esteemed leaders, she will lead initiatives that harmoniously blend modern management practices with insights gleaned from ancient wisdom, propelling OMTV to new heights in the dynamic media landscape.