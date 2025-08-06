Ekta Upadhyay gets additional role at Devyani International

Ekta Upadhyay has been appointed assistant general manager – head of marketing for Costa Coffee, Airports Business, and New York Fries at Devyani International.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Upadhyay is a brand and media marketing professional with over 14 years of experience in creating and driving brand strategies. She has launched big and small campaigns with a 360 degrees approach and specialise in strategising and executing campaigns that are built around ATL, BTL with strong social media, digital media and on-ground event execution.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as KOOVS.COM, Creditron Services, Mindshare, and VivaKi.