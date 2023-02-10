Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor quit Alt Balaji; Vivek Koka appointed as Chief Business Officer

Ekta took to her Instagram to share this news and said that the process of stepping down started last year.
Alt Balaji, India's leading digital entertainment platforms has officially announced that Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from their positions as the head of the company.
While the process of stepping down started last year, Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over. This decision is a strategic one to focus on other ventures. The company is pleased to announce that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new chief business officer of Alt Balaji.
Under Koka's leadership, Alt Balaji aims to follow their footsteps and continue its strong track record of delivering high-quality, original content to its audiences.