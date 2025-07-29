ELAN Group appoints Kanika Kapur as AGM – Brand Marketing

Kanika Kapur has joined ELAN Group as assistant general manager - brand marketing, marking a new chapter in her decade-long career in brand strategy and integrated marketing. Based in Gurugram, she took on the role in July 2025. She posted about this development on her LinkedIn profile.

Before joining ELAN Group, Kapur spent over nine years at Times Internet, where she played a key role in brand positioning, campaign strategy, and product marketing for several Economic Times sub-brands.

At Times Internet, she led end-to-end execution of large-scale campaigns such as the ET Budget Campaign and ETPrime launches, delivering measurable results - boosting app installs, subscription growth, and reducing marketing costs through data-led performance evaluation.

Kanika has also held marketing roles at Ola, CASHurDRIVE, and Kingdom of Dreams, gaining experience across digital strategy, ATL/BTL activations, and new business development.

At ELAN Group, she will focus on managing brand for all its real estate, commercial and hospitality projects.