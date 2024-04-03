Elastic ropes in Karthik Rajaram as vice president and general manager in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Rajaram plans to drive growth and expedite the adoption of Elasticsearch, leveraging AI to enhance employee and customer experiences.
Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch, announced the appointment of Karthik Rajaram as area vice president and general manager for its India operations. Karthik will lead Elastic's business strategy and growth in India, drive customer satisfaction, and focus on building strong regional partnerships.
Karthik brings two decades of technology leadership and enterprise sales experience to Elastic and was most recently the area vice president and country head of India at Freshworks. His understanding of the market and customer needs, gained in sales roles at Akamai, Salesforce, and Microsoft, will be instrumental in advancing Elastic’s mission to enable everyone to find answers that matter in real-time and at scale.
“We are delighted to welcome Karthik to our team. His background in building scale in India, combined with his strategic acumen and customer-centric approach, directly aligns with our aim to rapidly grow Elastic in this important market,” said Barrie Sheers, vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan, Elastic. “Karthik’s extensive global experience and local expertise will position us to capitalize on our significant market opportunity and help customers reap the benefits of search-powered AI, to safely grow their business through innovation and operational efficiency."
“I am thrilled to join Elastic at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. Elastic’s innovative efforts to create leading search-powered solutions across multiple market segments, including search, security, and observability, can truly empower organisations to harness search-powered AI like never before,” said Rajaram. “We have a huge opportunity to drive momentum in the market, especially around generative AI, and I am committed to helping our customers in this region unlock new opportunities and gain efficiencies through the adoption of the Elasticsearch platform. I look forward to driving Elastic’s growth objectives and delivering substantial value to our customers.”