Elephant Design announces change in its leadership team

Kedar Parundekar, alumnus of Schulich School of Business (Canada) who has been with Elephant Design leading business development for seven years, has been elevated to the position of vice president - business & strategy. He will continue to strengthen the strategy practice apart from leading Business Development as well as Research and Insights teams. Speaking about his new role, Kedar commented, " It’s an honour to have been a part of Elephant's growth story till now. The last few years have been filled with some really exciting work. I am looking forward to helping build a strong team of creative professionals & thought leaders at Elephant to be able to strengthen our strategic offering even further.