ElevenLabs appoints Karthik Rajaram as general manager & country head for India

ElevenLabs has appointed Karthik Rajaram as general manager and country head for India, signalling a sharper focus on the country as AI-driven voice and audio adoption accelerates across sectors.

In his new role, Rajaram will lead the company’s go-to-market strategy in India, oversee revenue growth, and work on building partnerships across AI, media, and enterprise segments. The appointment comes as ElevenLabs expands its presence in the country and builds local teams to support enterprise, developer, and creator-led use cases.

Rajaram brings over two decades of experience in scaling technology businesses in India. Most recently, he served as general manager and vice president for India and South Asia at Elastic, where he led regional expansion and positioned India as a strategic growth market. His earlier roles include leadership stints at Freshworks, Akamai Technologies, and Microsoft, where he worked across cloud, security, and enterprise technology adoption.

Talking about his appointment, Karthik Rajaram said, “India is at the epicenter of the global AI and digital content revolution, and ElevenLabs is uniquely positioned to power the next wave of human-like, scalable, and trustworthy voice experiences. From media and entertainment to customer engagement, gaming, and education, the use cases for AI voice in India are exploding. I’m truly excited to join ElevenLabs at this pivotal moment and to work with the global leadership team to build a category-defining business in India.”

“India is one of the most important markets for the future of AI voice and audio,” Carles Reina, VP International at ElevenLabs, noted. “With its massive developer ecosystem, fast-growing digital economy, and leadership in content, media, and technology services, India represents a huge opportunity for ElevenLabs. “We are making long-term investments in the region, and this move reinforces our ambition to build a strong, enduring presence in India.”

ElevenLabs has been increasing its engagement with Indian enterprises, developers, and creators, citing the country’s linguistic diversity and rapid digital adoption as key drivers for AI voice solutions at scale.