Eli Lilly appoints Pranav Shroff as director of marketing

Pranav Shroff has started a new role as director of Marketing at Eli Lilly and Company. The appointment marks a shift into healthcare after over two decades across technology, consumer and telecom sectors.

He shared the update in a LinkedIn post: “I’m excited to share that I’m starting a new chapter at Eli Lilly and Company.

Across my career in technology, consumer and marketing roles, I’ve been guided by one core question: How do we use technology and innovation to meaningfully improve people’s lives at scale?

Healthcare brings that purpose into sharp focus. The opportunity to contribute to science-led innovation that helps people live longer, healthier and better lives feels both humbling and energising.

I’m grateful for the experiences and mentors that have shaped my journey so far. I’m excited to learn from the incredible teams at Lilly and to contribute towards improved health outcomes.”

Before joining Eli Lilly, Shroff served as director of Marketing at Apple, where he led marketing efforts in India across product marketing, category management, marketing communications, corporate communications and influencer marketing. His work covered consumer, education and enterprise segments.

Earlier, he was head of product marketing at Apple, overseeing launches across product lines and customer segments. Prior to Apple, he was senior vice president, Marketing at airtel, where he headed the mobility business covering postpaid, international roaming, devices and 5G initiatives.

Shroff has also held senior leadership roles at HMD Global as Head of Global Product Strategy and Portfolio Planning, and earlier positions at Ola, Microsoft and Nokia, spanning product marketing, portfolio planning and software programme management.