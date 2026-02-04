Eloelo Group elevates Nishant Kumar to Chief Marketing Officer

Eloelo Group, a leading consumer internet group has announced the elevation of Nishant Kumar to the role of chief marketing officer (CMO). The leadership move is part of the group’s planned strategy to accelerate growth, strengthen execution capabilities, and build long-term organisational scale.

Nishant has been elevated from his previous role as senior vice president – marketing & revenue and has been a core member of the Eloelo Group leadership team for the past two years. During this period, the group has delivered sustained growth across its Bharat-first product portfolio, building a combined pan-India user base of over 150 million.

He played a pivotal role in building Story TV from the ground up, enabling it to emerge as India’s most downloaded app on the Google Play Store and a market leader in the fast-growing microdramas segment. He also led growth initiatives for Master, positioning it as India’s most downloaded education app and an emerging leader in the micro learning category.

Commenting on the elevation, Saurabh Pandey, founder & CEO, Eloelo Group, said, “As Eloelo Group accelerates toward 250 million users, it was critical to empower the leadership team with one of the most experienced operators behind our success over the last two years. Having known and worked with Nishant for years, I have seen him personally own the growth and revenue engine that powered our 0-to-1 journey. As we scale further, Nishant’s inspiring leadership, which has created one of the best marketing teams in the industry, and his execution ability that has delivered unprecedented scale across monetisation, users and market share, will be the driving force behind our next phase of growth.”

Commenting on the road ahead, Nishant Kumar said, “Having driven the Group’s growth since Day 1, I am excited to step into this expanded role and position Eloelo Group as a market leader across multiple categories in India’s booming internet landscape. As we evolve into a powerhouse housing millions of users across industry-leading platforms, my focus will be to drive market share, expand revenue growth, and cement Story TV, Master and the Group as the uncontested leaders in their respective domains. I am grateful to my team and the leadership for trusting me with this mandate.”

A senior growth and marketing leader with over a decade of experience, Nishant has previously held leadership roles at some of India’s leading companies, including Flipkart, Ola and Apollo Hospitals, where he led growth, marketing and revenue functions.