Emaar India appoints Rahul Taneja as chief marketing officer

Rahul Taneja has been appointed as chief marketing officer at Emaar India. He will lead the marketing mandate for the company’s India operations and report directly to the CEO.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Taneja wrote: “Stepping into a new chapter as Chief Marketing Officer at Emaar India. Building on a strong foundation and contributing to the next phase of growth. Leading a brand of this stature is both a privilege and a responsibility — one I am grateful to be entrusted with. Looking forward to working closely with the team.”

In his new role, Taneja will oversee product positioning, major launches and marketing alignment with sales, while working with leadership on growth priorities.

Taneja joins Emaar India from M3M India, where he served as vice president and marketing head. Prior to that, he spent nearly nine years at Samsung Electronics in national and regional marketing roles, leading campaigns and retail visibility initiatives across India.

Earlier in his career, he held senior marketing and sales positions at Bharti Airtel, Sistema Shyam Teleservices, Vodafone Essar, HDFC Life and Spectranet.