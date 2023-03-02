Emami ropes in Shaktipriyo Sikdar as Head Of Digital Marketing

Prior to this, he was with Mindshare as Partner - Digital.
Emami Group has recently appointed Shaktipriyo as digital marketing head. He joins the FMCG company from Mindshare, where he worked for around 2 years as partner - digital and was leading the Disney Star Cluster. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
A marketing professional with more than 10 years of experience in the industry, Sikdar has pursued his MBA in marketing from the London School Of Business and Finance. In the past, he has also worked with essence, Reliance Retail, Resultrix, Housing.com and Lodha Group.